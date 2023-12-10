Cloud curiosity; The science behind cloud formation, how to make your own

Cloud curiosity: How to make your own cloud at home
By David Burgett
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Clouds are some of the atmosphere’s most mesmerizing features. They, of course, come in various shapes and sizes depending on the weather conditions each day. On warm and sunny days, it is possible to see cirrus and cumulus clouds in the atmosphere. Cirrus clouds are characterized by their thin wispy nature and are known to form at the top of the tropopause, which is Earth’s lowest level of the atmosphere where weather takes place. On the other hand, cumulus clouds are distinguished by their fat puffy nature and can form funny shapes. Even though clouds are fun to look at sometimes they are also vital indicators when severe weather is coming. You don’t have to be a meteorologist to know that when the clouds turn dark and are quite large, severe weather may be on the way. If you want to make a cloud at home; here is the breakdown.

Materials you will need:

- A jar with a lid

- A glass of ice

- Hairspray in an aerosol can (the spray type will not work, I have tried it)

- Hot water (CAUTION: Dangerous to yourself and if you are working with kids)

Cloud in a Jar Science Experiment
Cloud in a Jar Science Experiment

Steps:

The first step you want to do is boil water, or microwave it in a microwave-safe dish, to get it nice and hot.

Next, pour the water into your jar making sure the jar is filled about halfway.

Then quickly shake the hairspray and spray a decent amount of hairspray into the jar with hot water.

Now, carefully place the lid on top of the jar and place ice cubes on the lid.

In a few seconds, you should start to see the formation of your very own cloud inside the jar!

Scientific Breakdown:

Two out of three phases of the water cycle are being utilized in this experiment. If you noticed the hot water has steam coming off it, which is evaporation, the turning of a liquid into a gas. Those water vapor molecules given off from the hot water essentially interact and cling to hairspray molecules inside the jar. The combination of the new water vapor molecules and hairspray then interacts with the cold lid allowing for those particles to condense forming a mini cloud.

Scientific Breakdown
Scientific Breakdown

The hairspray particles act as cloud condensation nuclei (CCN). CCN are small aerosols in our atmosphere that come from various locations throughout the lower atmosphere. The tiny aerosols can come from sea spray, pollen, dust, or even volcanic ash - just to name a few! The CCNs are hygroscopic which means they attract water to themselves, which helps the two particles bind together.

Congratulations, you just made a cloud in a jar! It’s pretty cool, right?

