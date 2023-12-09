Southeast Minnesota’s first sensory-friendly vaccination clinic

OLMSTED MEDICAL CENTER
OLMSTED MEDICAL CENTER(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In continuing its commitment to providing inclusive healthcare, the Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) is hosting its first sensory-friendly vaccination clinic in Southeast Minnesota.

OMC is partnering with the Autism Society of Minnesota, RT Autism Awareness Foundation and the Multicultural Autism Action Network in providing this clinic.

The clinic is to create a comfortable environment for individuals to receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

The design of the clinic is to meet the needs of sensitive individuals to overcome challenges from traditional settings.

The event is Saturday, December 9, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Olmsted Medical Center - Rochester Northwest Clinic at 5067 55th Street NW, Rochester, Minnesota 55901.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Rochester teen stabbed by girlfriend’s “father figure”
Highway 52 N crash
UPDATE: Highway 52 North open again by 19th St. exit after crash
Police arrest Rochester man for stealing safe from NW home
Rochester Meant Company is giving a record-breaking bonus to its employees of one million...
Rochester company gives $1 million to employees
RPD logo
UPDATE: Waltham man accused of stabbing teen released from jail as County Attorney investigates

Latest News

Bear Creek Cookie Classic
Bear Creek Cookie Classic fundraiser expecting 10,000 dozen cookies
3rd Annual Tuba Christmas
‘A Tuba Christmas’ holiday concert Sat. Dec. 9
Chef David at the Hubbell House
The Hubbell House food and wine dinner
The Hubbell House presents a holiday food and wine dinner