Southeast Minnesota’s first sensory-friendly vaccination clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In continuing its commitment to providing inclusive healthcare, the Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) is hosting its first sensory-friendly vaccination clinic in Southeast Minnesota.

OMC is partnering with the Autism Society of Minnesota, RT Autism Awareness Foundation and the Multicultural Autism Action Network in providing this clinic.

The clinic is to create a comfortable environment for individuals to receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

The design of the clinic is to meet the needs of sensitive individuals to overcome challenges from traditional settings.

The event is Saturday, December 9, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Olmsted Medical Center - Rochester Northwest Clinic at 5067 55th Street NW, Rochester, Minnesota 55901.

