Sensory kits now available for Mayo Civic Center patrons

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Going to any live event can be a challenge when you have children, especially for children with sensory needs. That’s why Rochester’s Mayo Civic Center is now providing so-called sensory kits as an option.

The kits includes gadgets like fidget spinners to help keep children occupied, along with noise blocking headphones.

Cards, with emotions and requests on them, are also included to allow children, who are nonverbal, to explain how they are feeling or what they want, by pointing to the card symbols.

The idea behind these new kits is to help make children and their families feel more comfortable while attending live events.

“Other entertainment venues around the country are doing this too,” said Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center Communications Manager Erin O’Brien. “It’s just another way to make sure that people with sensory processing issues have as enjoyable of a time as anyone else who comes to the Civic Center.”

The kits are sanitized between uses.

They’re available at the security desk for use by request.

