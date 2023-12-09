RPS hosts hiring event to fill special education positions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The call is out for special education teachers in Rochester Public Schools.

On Friday, the district held a walk-in hiring event to try and fill some of its vacancies.

RPS is seeking qualified candidates for open special education positions at all grade levels.

There are around 10 teacher positions and 18 special education support professional positions to be staffed.

Those hired will receive support through coaching, professional development and on-the-job training.

“We are really looking for people who are really passionate about working with children and might have some prior experience in either working with children or individuals will disabilities,” said Malissa Nelson, early childhood special education coordinator for RPS. “If you have a bachelor’s degree and a job offer from the district, we can work with you in getting a tier one license.”

Nelson said that license is valid for one year and may be renewed up to three times.

