Bear Creek Cookie Classic fundraiser expecting 1,000 dozen cookies

By Charles Kelley
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bear Creek Services is hosting its Bear Creek Cookie Classic on Saturday, December 9, starting at 9 a.m.

Up to 1,000 dozen cookies are expected, along with other holiday-themed treats that will be for sale for $10 per pound or individual pricing for specialty items.

Local volunteer bakers provided the baked items that will benefit Bear Creek Services.

The nonprofit will provide containers, gloves and shopping bags. This event includes free photos with Santa Claus.

The Bear Creek Cookie Classic is located at 3108 Highway 52 N, Rochester, Minnesota. The event goes until the cookies run out.

For more information, please visit www.bearcreekservices.org.

Bear Creek Services is a nonprofit organization with the mission to enable people with disabilities to

live an empowered life. Bear Creek Services was founded in 1976 by parents who had children with

developmental disabilities. Currently, Bear Creek Services provides supports for more than 100 people

who have disabilities or brain injuries.

Bear Creek Services

