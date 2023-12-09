Rochester company gives $1 million to employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been a successful year for a local meat business.

Rochester Meat Company is giving a record-breaking bonus to its employees of one million dollars. It will be split amongst employees.

“The production goals are around product yield and efficiency on the line. We set those goals, we achieve those goals and the money that is earned goes into the bonus pool,” plant manager Mike Week explained.

The bonuses were given during an employee appreciation dinner on Friday.

Rochester Meat Company has been distributing bonuses for more than 25 years and it has been part of the Rochester business community since 1975.

