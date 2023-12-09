Protecting your purchases from porch pirates.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Those packages you ordered on Cyber Monday are starting to arrive, if they haven’t already, but an unclaimed package on a doorstep could be prime real estate for a thief.

Postal workers are under a lot of stress during the holiday season. Now adding to the stress, porch pirates.

To make the postal workers’ lives easier, Rochester Police Department is sharing tips to make sure all of your ordered gifts make it under the tree this year.

Sergeant Eric Strop explained leaving your package in the wide-open can make you an easy target. If you are ordering from a big box store, Strop recommends shipping the package to the store, but if that is not an option, he has some other tips as well.

“Another thing you might want to consider is to have a friend or neighbor pick up your package for you. Have it shipped to them if you know they’re going to be home if you’re not available, check your apps, figure out where you package is, stay on top of that so you know when to expect it and when it’s going to arrive,” Strop said.

RPD is also making sure its officers know the tell-tale signs a porch pirate is getting ready to strike.

“Looking for suspicious vehicles in neighborhood and that’s something we ask people to watch for. If you see cars driving slowly that maybe you haven’t seen before that are just kind of slowing going by houses,” Strop said.

Another tip to ensure your package doesn’t get stolen is a lock box or adding special instructions for delivery.

