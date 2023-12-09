The Grinch on a bus for Toys for Tots

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The lack of snow is an early holiday gift for the Grinch in southern Minnesota.

Greg Brooks, aka the Grinch, is a local business owner in Spring Valley. He’s been standing atop a school bus as part of a campaign to collect goodies for Toys for Tots. And he’ll be up there most of this weekend.

He and his wife own Root River Auto in Spring Valley. They collected more than 200 new, unwrapped toys last year, and they hope to raise an equal amount this year. Brooks says more people are coming out to see him on the bus thanks to the beautiful December weather. “The weather is very nice this year compared to last year. Last year, we had snow on the ground and all over the bus,” Brooks says.

Brooks will be hanging out as the Grinch atop the school bus until Sunday afternoon.

