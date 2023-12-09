The Grinch on a bus for Toys for Tots

By Tom Overlie
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The lack of snow is an early holiday gift for the Grinch in southern Minnesota.

Greg Brooks, aka the Grinch, is a local business owner in Spring Valley. He’s been standing atop a school bus as part of a campaign to collect goodies for Toys for Tots. And he’ll be up there most of this weekend.

He and his wife own Root River Auto in Spring Valley. They collected more than 200 new, unwrapped toys last year, and they hope to raise an equal amount this year. Brooks says more people are coming out to see him on the bus thanks to the beautiful December weather. “The weather is very nice this year compared to last year. Last year, we had snow on the ground and all over the bus,” Brooks says.

Brooks will be hanging out as the Grinch atop the school bus until Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Rochester teen stabbed by girlfriend’s “father figure”
Highway 52 N crash
UPDATE: Highway 52 North open again by 19th St. exit after crash
Mathew Adamson
UPDATE: Former deputy facing eight new sex crime charges
Conner Bowman mugshot
UPDATE: Search warrants provide details on Bowman’s drug-related purchases
Police arrest Rochester man for stealing safe from NW home

Latest News

Rochester Meant Company is giving a record-breaking bonus to its employees of one million...
Rochester company gives $1 million to employees
Generic Porch Pirate Photo
Protecting your purchases from porch pirates
The Grinch on a bus for Toys for Tots
RPS hosts hiring event to fill special education positions