Dover man killed in southwest Minnesota crash

WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A Dover man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in southwest Minnesota.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, just before 7 a.m., a 21-year-old man from Dover was driving a 2015 Lincoln MCK westbound on I-90 in Nobles County.

MSP said he lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled and crashed into the median. The man did not survive his injuries and was not wearing a seat belt.

MSP more information is expected to be released Saturday night. The Nobles County Sherriff’s Department, Worthington Fire and Sanford EMS assisted on scene.

