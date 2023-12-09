Cold front to bring blustery winds, light snowfall today

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This morning feels more like winter in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa compared to the last two days. A cold front will pass through our region late this morning and into the afternoon hours for Saturday, bringing light snow, windy conditions, and, of course, colder temperatures. Today’s high will be in the mid to low 30s with overcast skies. The light snowfall will primarily be around during the afternoon for more isolated chances then turning more stray. Snowfall accumulations will likely be around less than an inch for most counties.

Saturday Snowfall (KTTC)

Even though temperatures are slightly above average for Saturday the windy conditions will make it feel much colder. Winds today will be out of the west around 10-20 mph with gusts into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The wind will make our temperatures feel much colder as the evening goes on with wind chills in the teens and eventually the single digits early tomorrow morning. The winter gear is definitely needed for today.

Wind Chill Planner (KTTC)

Wind Gusts (KTTC)

Sunday’s forecast will have more seasonal temperatures with more sunshine to go around. The region will be dry until we get towards the end of the week with long-range guidance indicating the chance for some showers. Another warming trend may kick off towards the Wednesday and Thursday of next week with temperatures back into the 40s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

