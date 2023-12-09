Authorities search for missing Goodhue County woman

Lauryn Tchida
Lauryn Tchida(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and St. Paul Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing Goodhue County woman.

Nineteen-year-old Lauryn Tchida is from Goodhue County and attended Cannon Falls High School. Authorities said she was last seen on November. 26, getting into a black SUV outside of the Booth Brown House on the 1400 block of Como Avenue in St. Paul. She has not been in contact with anyone in her family since that date, her phone has not been active and has not checked in to any of her social media accounts.

Her family has recently located her purse, which increases their worry as it is unlike her to be without her belongings. Lauren is a white female, 5′4″, 150 lbs., medium build, blonde hair, and blue eyes. She has multiple scars on her arms and her legs. Officials believe Lauryn is in immediate danger.

Please call the St Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 if you have any information about Lauryn.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Rochester teen stabbed by girlfriend’s “father figure”
Highway 52 N crash
UPDATE: Highway 52 North open again by 19th St. exit after crash
Rochester Meant Company is giving a record-breaking bonus to its employees of one million...
Rochester company gives $1 million to employees
Police arrest Rochester man for stealing safe from NW home
RPD logo
UPDATE: Waltham man accused of stabbing teen released from jail as County Attorney investigates

Latest News

FILE: Police lights
Dover man killed in southwest Minnesota crash
FIDGET TOYS ON A MEDICAL BED
Southeast Minnesota’s first sensory-friendly vaccination clinic
Bear Creek Cookie Classic
Bear Creek Cookie Classic fundraiser expecting 1,000 dozen cookies
3rd Annual Tuba Christmas
‘A Tuba Christmas’ holiday concert Sat. Dec. 9