Authorities search for missing Goodhue County woman

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and St. Paul Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing Goodhue County woman.

Nineteen-year-old Lauryn Tchida is from Goodhue County and attended Cannon Falls High School. Authorities said she was last seen on November. 26, getting into a black SUV outside of the Booth Brown House on the 1400 block of Como Avenue in St. Paul. She has not been in contact with anyone in her family since that date, her phone has not been active and has not checked in to any of her social media accounts.

Her family has recently located her purse, which increases their worry as it is unlike her to be without her belongings. Lauren is a white female, 5′4″, 150 lbs., medium build, blonde hair, and blue eyes. She has multiple scars on her arms and her legs. Officials believe Lauryn is in immediate danger.

Please call the St Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 if you have any information about Lauryn.

