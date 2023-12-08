Winona State to hold annual Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic basketball tournament

38th annual tournament with 26 boys and girls varsity basketball games
Winona State to hold annual Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic basketball tournament
Winona State to hold annual Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic basketball tournament(KTTC)
By Julian Mitchell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Holiday hoops will be back in Winona this year as Winona State is set to hold the annual Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic basketball tournament.

The tournament will feature high school boys and girls varsity basketball teams from Minnesota to Wisconsin playing in 26 games from December 27-30th.

A number of southeast Minnesota team will be playing including Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lewiston-Altura, etc. Games will be played in McCown gym on the campus of Winona State. It is the 38th year of competition for this tournament.

For the full tournament schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Rochester teen stabbed by girlfriend’s “father figure”
Mathew Adamson
UPDATE: Former deputy facing eight new sex crime charges
Conner Bowman mugshot
UPDATE: Search warrants provide details on Bowman’s drug-related purchases
B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.
UPDATE: Two swatting incidents in Rochester Wednesday, including Jewish synagogue
Adamson second mugshot
UPDATE: Former deputy arrested second time on additional sex crime charges

Latest News

Byron Black 12-U Fastpitch Softball Team is the December Youth Sports Report winner!
Youth Sports Report December 2023
Local Sports 12/7
Local Sports 12/7
Local Sports 12/7
Local Sports 12/7
Local Sports 12/6
Local Sports 12/6