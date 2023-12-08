Winona State to hold annual Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic basketball tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Holiday hoops will be back in Winona this year as Winona State is set to hold the annual Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic basketball tournament.

The tournament will feature high school boys and girls varsity basketball teams from Minnesota to Wisconsin playing in 26 games from December 27-30th.

A number of southeast Minnesota team will be playing including Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lewiston-Altura, etc. Games will be played in McCown gym on the campus of Winona State. It is the 38th year of competition for this tournament.

For the full tournament schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.