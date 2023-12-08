Vikings watch party this weekend at Chip Shots

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –If you are looking for a fun way to watch the Minnesota Vikings you might want to shoot your way over to Chip Shots this weekend.

The watch party will take place on Dec. 10 beginning at 12 p.m. Guests can expect a live emcee, prizes, food, drinks and more. Chip Shots is well known for its indoor simulator games, pickleball courts, golfing, ping pong and many other activities.

Midwest Access visited Chips Shots Thursday and talked with owners Ryan Utterback, Nate Vreeman and Nick Vreeman.

For more information about Chip Shots, you can visit its website here.

