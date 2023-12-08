‘A Tuba Christmas’ holiday concert Sat. Dec. 9

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'A Tuba Christmas’ is a free holiday concert featuring tuba players from across the state as they come together for Christmas carols and other holiday favorites. The concert is Saturday December 9th at 12 p.m. at the Hope Summit Church in Rochester.

Tuba Christmas is the brainchild of tuba player Harvey Phillips. This annual concert program was first performed at New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on December 22, 1974. Merry Tuba Christmas concerts are presented across the United States - and internationally - attracting hundreds of performers and audiences of all ages. The concert is presented by The Landing MN, a nonprofit organization providing help to those facing homelessness.

Some of the tuba players performed live at the Hubbell House Friday as guests on Midwest Access.

If you would like more information about the free concert, you can visit its website here.

