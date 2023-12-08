‘A Tuba Christmas’ holiday concert Sat. Dec. 9

3rd Annual Tuba Christmas
3rd Annual Tuba Christmas(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'A Tuba Christmas’ is a free holiday concert featuring tuba players from across the state as they come together for Christmas carols and other holiday favorites. The concert is Saturday December 9th at 12 p.m. at the Hope Summit Church in Rochester.

Tuba Christmas is the brainchild of tuba player Harvey Phillips. This annual concert program was first performed at New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on December 22, 1974. Merry Tuba Christmas concerts are presented across the United States - and internationally - attracting hundreds of performers and audiences of all ages. The concert is presented by The Landing MN, a nonprofit organization providing help to those facing homelessness.

Some of the tuba players performed live at the Hubbell House Friday as guests on Midwest Access.

If you would like more information about the free concert, you can visit its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathew Adamson
UPDATE: Former deputy facing eight new sex crime charges
Conner Bowman mugshot
UPDATE: Search warrants provide details on Bowman’s drug-related purchases
Adamson second mugshot
UPDATE: Former deputy arrested second time on additional sex crime charges
B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.
UPDATE: Two swatting incidents in Rochester Wednesday, including Jewish synagogue
Plainville-Elgin-Millville (PEM) district leaders will meet to discuss the new coaches...
PEM district leaders to discuss new coaches committee Thursday

Latest News

The Hubbell House food and wine dinner
The Hubbell House presents a holiday food and wine dinner
Rochester man arrested for burglary after stealing safe
Rochester teen stabbed after fight with girlfriend's "father figure"
KTTC News Now