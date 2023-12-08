RPS special education hiring event in Rochester Friday

Walk-in hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Edison building.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –You can help make a difference in young people’s lives by becoming a special education teacher.

Rochester Public Schools is holding a special education teacher hiring event Friday.

Anyone with a four-year degree can become a teacher.

Positions are needed for birth through 3-years-old, early childhood as well as elementary and secondary schools.

The walk-in hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Edison building.

Virtual interviews are also available.

