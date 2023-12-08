Rochester teen stabbed by girlfriend’s “father figure”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck and thigh Thursday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), the victim has a 14-year-old girlfriend. Wednesday night, the victim allegedly sent a picture of a house his girlfriend’s 23-year-old “father figure” may have been at. RPD said Benjamin Pater, 23, of Waltham, is like a “father figure” to the girl but not her biological father.

The picture apparently made Pater “upset,” and Pater wanted to drive to the victim’s house and fight him, according to RPD. From there, “several people piled into a car, including the 14-year-old because she wanted to make sure nothing happened.”

A fight broke out after the car arrived and the victim came outside his home. During the fight, Pater pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the neck and thigh.

The fight broke up after the victim was stabbed and everyone left, except the 14-year-old girlfriend. The victim then called his stepdad to be taken to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Pater then “felt bad for what he did” and turned himself in to police, according to RPD. He is facing 2nd-degree assault charges.

