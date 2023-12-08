Rochester teen stabbed by girlfriend’s “father figure”

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck and thigh Thursday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), the victim has a 14-year-old girlfriend. Wednesday night, the victim allegedly sent a picture of a house his girlfriend’s 23-year-old “father figure” may have been at. RPD said Benjamin Pater, 23, of Waltham, is like a “father figure” to the girl but not her biological father.

The picture apparently made Pater “upset,” and Pater wanted to drive to the victim’s house and fight him, according to RPD. From there, “several people piled into a car, including the 14-year-old because she wanted to make sure nothing happened.”

A fight broke out after the car arrived and the victim came outside his home. During the fight, Pater pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the neck and thigh.

The fight broke up after the victim was stabbed and everyone left, except the 14-year-old girlfriend. The victim then called his stepdad to be taken to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Pater then “felt bad for what he did” and turned himself in to police, according to RPD. He is facing 2nd-degree assault charges.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathew Adamson
UPDATE: Former deputy facing eight new sex crime charges
Conner Bowman mugshot
UPDATE: Search warrants provide details on Bowman’s drug-related purchases
Adamson second mugshot
UPDATE: Former deputy arrested second time on additional sex crime charges
Plainville-Elgin-Millville (PEM) district leaders will meet to discuss the new coaches...
PEM district leaders to discuss new coaches committee Thursday
B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.
UPDATE: Two swatting incidents in Rochester Wednesday, including Jewish synagogue

Latest News

Police arrest Rochester man for stealing safe from NW home
Walk-in hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Edison building.
RPS special education hiring event in Rochester Friday
You can help make a difference in young people’s lives by becoming a special education teacher.
RPS special education hiring event in Rochester Friday
Olmsted County explains property tax increases