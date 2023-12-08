Police arrest Rochester man for stealing safe from NW home

(WBKO)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man is facing burglary charges after he allegedly stole a safe from a Northwest Rochester home.

According to Rochester Police Department, on December 4 just after 2 p.m., a man broke into a home on 15th Ave. NW near Elton Hills Park. He took a safe from the bedroom closet. The residents of the home were not there at the time of the burglary.

When the resident arrived home, they noticed the front door was open and damaged from seemingly forced entry. They also saw a man breaking into the home on their security camera.

At the same time the resident called the police, another call came into the department saying there was a man outside Ford Metro Inc. smashing a safe on the ground. The man left the safe and some of its contents there.

Through their investigation, officers found the man allegedly sold the ring that was in the safe at a pawn shop.

On December 7, RPD arrested 51-year-old Joseph Daniel in connect with the theft. He is being charged with 2nd degree burglary.

