PEM discusses problematic coaches committee.

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Change can be difficult and, in the Plainview-Elgin-Millville School District, that proved true. In October the district implemented a new coaches committee which sent many in the community into a panic.

Superintendent Darrin Strosahl admits the initial rollout of the committee was problematic and anything but smooth. At Thursday night’s meeting, the district determined the future organization of the coaches committee.

At the meeting it was decided the committee would become more of an ‘activities committee’ to provide support to activity leaders. The district will invite the school’s current activities director, community members, and students to help run the committee.

“The concern was how are we doing in terms of making the renewal of coaches if we don’t have evaluations complete, complaints filed and handled properly,” Strosahl explained. “Making sure we come together to make sure we can accomplish those things and meet board expectations and help support our coaches.”

All coaches from last spring and this fall have been recommended this fall have been recommended to continue coaching. The recommendation will be brought up at the next school board meeting on December 11.

