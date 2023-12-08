ONE-ON-ONE: KTTC’s Quinn Gorham sits down with Governor Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s Capitol Reporter Quinn Gorham sat down with Governor Tim Walz Thursday morning to talk about important issues in southern Minnesota. The region has recently seen the announcement of a new expansion from Mayo Clinic and the completion of Highway 14.

QUINN: “What kind of opportunities does that [Mayo Clinic] expansion open up for the state?”

WALZ: “Yeah, it’s it’s hard to wrap your mind around, I was glad I saw a story in one of the papers here in the state that talked about [the fact that] all of the stadiums we’ve built, don’t come close to what they’re talking about there. That’s the physical infrastructure, five new buildings of transformation of downtown, six years’ worth of construction jobs. But... what people don’t realize there is an ecosystem that surrounds the Mayo Clinic, that surrounds our Medical Alley, that are the startup companies working in brand new technologies, brand new, personalized medicine. Down there is really just a couple of square blocks, where the idea starts up there, it moves over to a lab where they work on it, it moves over to where it’s proven, and then it moves over to production.”

Walz went on to explain how the expansion project will open new opportunities for state industry.

WALZ: “With this investment, there is really no place on the planet doing this type of medical medical research. In addition to which every one of our families, mine included, has life-saving medicine on a daily basis. So we’re incredibly lucky to have that here. And I will stress on this about Mayo’s investment: they could have made it anywhere. And they made it in Minnesota because all the pieces are here.”

While the $5 billion expansion project will create a massive economic boost in the downtown corridor, there’s been some controversy surrounding Mayo Clinic’s investments in St. Paul. As the legislative session drew to a close in May, Mayo threatened to pull a multi-billion dollar investment if it wasn’t exempted from a nurse staffing bill called the “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.”

Walz backed an exemption for the clinic at the time, and with the DFL party unable to reach a compromise behind closed doors, staffing provisions in the bill didn’t make it across the finish line in time for the end of session.

QUINN: I do want to touch on the situation with the nurses at the bedside act last year. I think that’s an important piece of this story as well.

WALZ: Certainly, it’s personnel, and I don’t want to get lost in [the fact that] we’re going to have the most modern healthcare building in the entire planet. We have some of this research, but it’s delivered by scientists, it’s delivered by folks. It’s delivered by nurses, physicians, the custodial crew and all of the things that happen on that... We have an industry that was stressed to the limit during COVID. We had nurses that were asked to go into dangerous situations before we knew anything about it. And I think it’s just in certain professions, nursing being one of those, there’s just a great deal of frustrations. And so I think we’ll have more of these conversations. This wasn’t a choice that one was right, one was wrong. The issue was we have a really difficult job that became much harder during COVID-19 at a time of transition.

QUINN: Do you have any regrets about that? And how it went down?

WALZ: No, that’s how democracy works. I think we worked on it together. I have great relationships and have been very supportive and been supported by the nurses. It’s a it’s a noble profession. And I look, I’ve said this, that I feel like nursing and teaching are very similar in that and that’s, of course, where I come from. The goal is to allow Mayo Clinic to be able to do an expansion, and also be able to make sure that our nurses are able to both work in an environment that they feel safe, and work in a place where they’re part of that, you know, that grand vision of what healthcare can look like.

While the massive clinic expansion will certainly take center stage for years to come, some issues are more pressing. More specifically, a funding crisis with Rochester Public Schools will soon force the closure of three local schools. The Walz administration has touted historic investments in education since the end of the last legislative session, but with crisis looming, it’s unclear what the state of Minnesota can do.

QUINN: Where does this leave Rochester?

WALZ: Well, demographics change. These are hard decisions to make for folks. This is the thing I keep talking about why I think we need to shift more of that [funding for schools] back to the States, [so] we’re not dependent totally on property tax. We do have an understanding there shifting demographics, where we have more kids at one time, we have fewer kids, some of them are in different parts of this. These are hard decisions to make for folks but I think once again, we gave more certainty and investments to the future by tying school funding to inflation and making sure that we put the money into things like the cross-subsidy[and to] make sure their schools are local control.

As RPS stares down looming financial issues, the state appears to be close to a similarly tight budgetary squeeze. Wednesday, Minnesota Management and Budget, or MMB, announced a new budget forecast. In it, they project that the state expenses will exceed revenues by 2026 leaving the state in a structural imbalance.

While not unique to new policy, several programs from the most recent legislative session contributed to the increased spending, including the free school meals law passed in March.

QUINN: “For parents who are in Rochester Public Schools, they’re looking at a lot of change coming up. Can they count on that program sticking around?”

WALZ: “Yes, I am not going to give cuts to wealthy folks to the school meals program. I heard some Republicans talk about [how] these things were squandered. Feeding a child and making sure they’re ready for school is not squandering money. And we saw some programs cost less. For example, the unemployment insurance for bus drivers and cooks costs about three times less this is normal when you start to put some of these things in. Let them rest assured we’re going to stick with that one.”

Aside from the RPS issues Walz seems to believe Southern Minnesota appears to be thriving. The Governor predicted a decade of growth with continued investments in the lower part of the state.

QUINN: What does the outlook for southern Minnesota for the next five to 10 years look like?

WALZ: It’s exciting in investments, major companies investing in manufacturing across the district, agriculture being fundamental, and a worldwide focus on sustainable aviation fuel that will originate out of southern Minnesota. Once again, we see this time and time again, [we have] some of the best communities in the world to live in some of the safest communities. We have the longest life expectancies and all that. What I would say is southern Minnesota is well positioned as it always has been. And especially as we see things like climate change and other things come up. They’re going to need us more than ever.”

