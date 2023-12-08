Olmsted County explains property tax increases

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Thursday’s “Truth in Taxation” meeting held by Olmsted County Commissioners, county officials explained the 5.2-percent increase in property taxes across the county.

The county explained that this increase percentagewise is similar to that of past years. County data suggests that increase is close to the median percentage increase at 4.9-percent.

Olmsted County’s CFO also explained why property taxes are continuing to increase.

“Salary increases costs of benefits. Health insurance continues to increase. Those things are a big contributor to the increase in in the levy,” Roman-Catala said.

