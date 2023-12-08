Light snow chance this weekend; Warm temperatures continue

Light accumulation this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After two straight days in the 50s, wintry conditions return this upcoming weekend.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle and lower 30s. Light snow will be possible throughout the afternoon on Saturday with wind out of the west around 10-20 mph.

Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Wind will calm to around 5-10 mph throughout the afternoon.

Snowfall timing
Snowfall timing(KTTC)

Light snow will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours on Saturday. Snowfall accumulations are expected to stay less than 1″ across the region.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will take a brief dip into the lower 30s on Sunday and Tuesday. Long-range guidance is hinting at another warm-up late next week. Highs could return to the lower 40s by Thursday and Friday.

Nick

