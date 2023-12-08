Last day of mild temperatures before cold front causes a dramatic drop overnight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Good morning! Temperatures overnight were quite warm in Rochester and across the region. Low temperatures were in the lower 40s and upper 30s, which is way above average. Typically during the first week of December low temperatures in Rochester are supposed to be in the mid-teens. This morning our low was 36 degrees, which is 20 degrees above average.

Low Temperatures this AM (KTTC)

Today, winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph and gusts in the lower 20s. Some cloud coverage will roll into the forecast throughout the afternoon, making for partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be mild in the 50s, but a cold front will roll through overnight and into tomorrow afternoon. This will cause a dramatic drop in our high temperatures, you can roughly expect a 20-degree drop. There is also the chance for light snow in the forecast primarily north of the I-90 corridor during the afternoon hours tomorrow once the front rolls through. Currently, accumulations are low with roughly less than 0.5″ to a dusting.

Temperature Planner (KTTC)

FUTURETRACK Cold Front (KTTC)

This weekend temperatures will be closer to seasonal and through next week until the temperatures on Thursday get back into the 40s. Enjoy the weekend ahead!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

