The Hubbell House presents a holiday food and wine dinner

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –On Thursday Dec. 14th the Hubbell House will present a holiday food and wine pairing dinner at 6 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal, while Chef Dave demonstrates how to properly prepare sauces.

Sommelier Ruth Wendler will also be on hand to share wine pairings that could be useful when planning your holiday meal.

Chef Dave and Ruth were guests on Midwest Access Friday to demonstrate how the food and wine pairing are presented.

For more information about the holiday dinner, you can visit its website here.

