The Hubbell House presents a holiday food and wine dinner

The Hubbell House food and wine dinner
The Hubbell House food and wine dinner(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –On Thursday Dec. 14th the Hubbell House will present a holiday food and wine pairing dinner at 6 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal, while Chef Dave demonstrates how to properly prepare sauces.

Sommelier Ruth Wendler will also be on hand to share wine pairings that could be useful when planning your holiday meal.

Chef Dave and Ruth were guests on Midwest Access Friday to demonstrate how the food and wine pairing are presented.

For more information about the holiday dinner, you can visit its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathew Adamson
UPDATE: Former deputy facing eight new sex crime charges
Conner Bowman mugshot
UPDATE: Search warrants provide details on Bowman’s drug-related purchases
Adamson second mugshot
UPDATE: Former deputy arrested second time on additional sex crime charges
B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.
UPDATE: Two swatting incidents in Rochester Wednesday, including Jewish synagogue
Plainville-Elgin-Millville (PEM) district leaders will meet to discuss the new coaches...
PEM district leaders to discuss new coaches committee Thursday

Latest News

Rochester man arrested for burglary after stealing safe
3rd Annual Tuba Christmas
‘A Tuba Christmas’ holiday concert Sat. Dec. 9
Rochester teen stabbed after fight with girlfriend's "father figure"
KTTC News Now