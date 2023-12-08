UPDATE: Highway 52 North open again by 19th St. exit after crash

Highway 52 N crash
Highway 52 N crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Highway 52 North is open again after a crash near 19th St. NW.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two cars were heading north when they collided, with one car rolling.

No injuries were reported after the crash.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Highway 52 is backed up in the northbound lanes due to a crash.

Traffic is being directed off the highway on the Elton Hills Drive exit.

Rochester Police and Fire Departments are responding to the crash.

KTTC will update when more information becomes available.

Highway 52 North closed at 19th. St.
