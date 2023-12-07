What’s next for Olmsted County Housing Stability Center?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The number of those experiencing homeless in Olmsted County has skyrocketed over the last few months according to county officials.

There have been multiple attempts to fix the issue, like attempting to ban camping in public spaces and most recently a bid to convert the Residences of Old Town Hall into a shelter, which has divided a neighborhood on the east side.

“One of our basic needs is to have shelter capacity,” Olmsted County housing director David Dunn said.

In November, the Rochester Warming Center, which only has 45 beds, had to turn away more than 100 people. Recent trends show that number is going to continue to grow.

“The need is great and its tough turning people away when there really aren’t any other options right now,” Catholic Charities housing director Rudy Naul explained.

While the number of those experiencing homelessness continues to grow, shelter space in Olmsted County won’t after the county was denied funding for a housing stability center.

“It was very disappointing. I think that just the potential of what this building means to our program, certainly be able to house a lot more people and then just to be able to address the other issues that we discovered with this population,” Naul said.

However, the county isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

“As a community we really need to come together and look at how can we address this issue,” Dunn said.

The county still has the option to purchase the Residences of Old Town Hall until March 2024. Dunn said the county hasn’t ruled any options out.

“The first option is do we still want to pursue acquiring the building and then if we do, does this building work for housing, does it work for transitional housing, market rate housing or is it another shelter type option that we would want to evaluate,” Dunn explained.

Both the county and Warming Center explained they are optimistic they will find a viable solution. Alternative options will be brought to the housing board possibly by the end of December or in early January.

Digging Deeper

Each January, under a federal mandate, the number of people living outside or staying in temporary shelters is recorded for a single night.

In 2023, Minnesota’s so-called Point-in-Time, or PIT count came in at 8,393. That reflects people experiencing homelessness throughout the state on a given night, according to Minnesota’s Homeless Management Information System.

This year’s figure represents a six percent increase over last year’s total, which was 7,917 people.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties accounted for more than half of Minnesota’s 2023 statewide tally.

In southeast Minnesota, 496 people were included in the latest PIT count.

The 2024 count will take place on January 24.

