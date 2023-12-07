Virtual Pearl Harbor Program to honor fateful day Thursday

Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will host a virtual program highlighting the contributions of Minnesota veterans to the defense of Pearl Harbor during th
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minnesota (KTTC) –It is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

In 1941, 2,400 service members and civilians lost their lives in the 2 hour air raid by Japanese forces on the U.S. naval base in Hawaii.

The sneak attack pulled America into World War II.

To honor and remember this day in history, the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will host a virtual program highlighting the contributions of Minnesota veterans to the defense of Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday via zoom.

