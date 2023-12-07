Senators introducing new bill to improve the postal system

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The holiday season is here, and the U.S. Postal Service is expected to see a large increase in demand.

With delays and other issues plaguing USPS, U.S. senators are looking to fix these problems.

Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar have introduced a new bill that aims to hold USPS more accountable for its customers.

“The people in Minnesota are not getting the level of service that they should expect from the U.S. Postal Service,” Smith said.

The proposed, Postal Delivery Accountability Act would ensure USPS has the proper tools to track delivery disruption, as well as making that information readily available to its customers.

“This is a recurring problem in Minnesota, that happens especially intensely at the holiday season when there is so much more demand, and yet they seem unable to plan for this,” Smith added.

With an increase in demand coming, due to the holidays, some in Rochester have expressed their support and admiration for the postal workers facing long hours and tough working conditions.

“I really believe in the postal service, and I do feel bad that they are shorthanded,” said Rochester resident Denine Rutledge. “It’s really tough and a lot of Christmas needs to get out there and I just wish them the best.”

Senator Smith has expressed her support as well and hopes the rest of Minnesota appreciates the work of these men and women.

“Right now, it seems as if many of them are overworked and working overtime and working late at night and early in the morning, and I am just grateful to everything that they’re doing,” Smith said.

The bill was originally presented to the House of Representatives back in October by Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig.

