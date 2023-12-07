UPDATE: Two swatting incidents in Rochester Wednesday, including Jewish synagogue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – B’nai Israel Synagogue and a second facility were involved in Wednesday’s swatting incidents across the state, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

RPD said the synagogue received an email that contained a “bombing threat” in it.

According to the BCA, “two of the swatting incidents were in the Rochester area and neither involved schools.” During Wednesday’s incidents, 25 schools and nine Jewish facilities across the state were targeted with threatening messages which included shooting and bombing threats.

KTTC reached out to Chabad of Southern Minnesota but due to safety reasons, Chabad could not confirm if it was the target of the second swatting incident in Rochester.

The BCA went on to say, “[The messages] were nearly identical and both threatened bombing and shooting.”

All incidents across the state, including the two in Rochester, turned out to be swatting incidents, or fake threats.

The BCA defines swatting as “making a prank threat in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular address.”

No suspects are known at this time.

