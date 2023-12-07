UPDATE: Former deputy arrested second time on additional sex crime charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A former Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested a second time as part of an ongoing sex crime investigation.

According to Rochester Police Department, 44-year-old Mathew Adamson of Rochester was taken into custody on Wednesday December 6 in Northwest Rochester.

Police say because he is a former employee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, he was transported to the Mower County Jail.

He is facing eight new sex crime charges.

The new charges against the former deputy include four counts of possessing child pornography, three counts of an observation device in a place with expectation of privacy and misconduct of a public officer while exceeding authority.

These new charges are separate from Adamson’s other charges.

A court date for these new charges has not been set.

However, he will be in court via Zoom facing prostitution charges on January 24.

