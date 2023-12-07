Record-breaking temperatures; Light snow this weekend

Highs in the 50s continue on Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Record-breaking temperatures were expected on Thursday and several cities set daytime high temperature records for December 7th.

Record high temperatures
Record high temperatures

Mason City, Albert Lea, Austin, and Winona all set high-temperature records for December 7th. Rochester fell just shy of reaching that mark Thursday afternoon.

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast

High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle and lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through late Friday into Saturday morning. Friday will be our final day of well-above-average temperatures.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast

Our next weather system will move through the region this weekend. Light snow will be possible throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle and lower 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near seasonal averages most of next week until we see another late-week warm-up.

Nick

