Record-breaking temperatures; Light snow this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Record-breaking temperatures were expected on Thursday and several cities set daytime high temperature records for December 7th.

Record high temperatures (KTTC)

Mason City, Albert Lea, Austin, and Winona all set high-temperature records for December 7th. Rochester fell just shy of reaching that mark Thursday afternoon.

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle and lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through late Friday into Saturday morning. Friday will be our final day of well-above-average temperatures.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Our next weather system will move through the region this weekend. Light snow will be possible throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle and lower 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near seasonal averages most of next week until we see another late-week warm-up.

Nick

