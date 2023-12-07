PEM district leaders to discuss new coaches committee Thursday

Plainville-Elgin-Millville (PEM) district leaders will meet to discuss the new coaches...
Plainville-Elgin-Millville (PEM) district leaders will meet to discuss the new coaches committee that has many parents and staff upset.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, Minnesota. (KTTC) –Plainville-Elgin-Millville (PEM) district leaders will meet to discuss the new coaches committee that has many parents and staff upset.

For Thursday’s meeting, on the agenda is future organization, the purpose of the committee, and future coach recommendations.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the PEM school board room.

