Olmsted County’s Truth in Taxation meeting happening Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Olmsted County residents can learn more about their proposed taxes for 2024 at the county’s truth in taxation meeting.

At Thursday’s meeting, leaders say this is a chance to learn more about county budget information, but not a time to question your property value.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center board room.

