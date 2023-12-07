OCSO responds to sex crime charges against former deputy

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Thursday in response to sex crime charges against former deputy Mathew Adamson.

The statement, posted on “X,” clarifies that he was an employee of the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and that his alleged actions are inconsistent with the values of the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson confirmed with KTTC Wednesday night that Adamson is no longer an employee.

The statement reads: A few weeks ago, a criminal complaint was filed against former Olmsted County Adult Detention Center employee Mathew Adamson. A second complaint was filed on December 6, 2023.

The alleged conduct described in these criminal complaints is inconsistent with the values of the Sheriff’s Office, the work of the individual Sheriff’s Office employees who have dedicated their lives to public service, and the communities we have sworn to serve.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office takes great pride in the trust the public places in us to respect and support all people in our communities. We will continue to serve and protect our communities to the best of our judgment and abilities. Thank you.

Eight new charges were filed against Adamson Wednesday. He is accused of acquiring images of women in the Adult Detention Center. Authorities also found child sex abuse materials on his phone.

He had charges filed last month for solicitation of a child.

