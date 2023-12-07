New Oronoco restaurant to open on summer of 2024

New Oronoco restaurant to open on summer of 2024
New Oronoco restaurant to open on summer of 2024(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A new Oronoco restaurant called ‘Two Sisters’ is under construction and expected to open on summer of 2024.

The new business is co-owned by two sisters, Lori Melhorn and Diane Osland, who shares a dream of starting their own restaurant together.

Melhorn and Osland said Two Sisters’ menu is still under development. They said the restaurant will serve Minnesota comfort foods made from scratch, including healthy and gluten free options.

The restaurant will have a bar, a patio and a drive-thru café along with additional buildings to house other community businesses.

The sisters said they wanted to start a business in Oronoco to give families a place to gather together.

“People are really excited about it. We knew that there was a need and people have been saying that. There’s a lot of people in Oronoco and and Pine Island and Zumbrota and there are no restaurants really north of 55th Street. And so, we knew that there was a need.”

Two Sisters Co-Owner Diane Osland

Two Sisters is located near Oronoco’s Gas N’ Go on Cedar Center Avenue Southeast.

