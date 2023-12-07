New business hopes to help golfers during the offseason

New business hopes to help golfers during the offseason
By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Golf season may be over but there’s a new option for golfers to keep their skills from getting rusty.

X Golf has opened a new location in Rochester. The facility features several state-of-the-art golf simulators with different modes and settings.

“It’s just a great alternative, and the other many thousands of people like myself that are addicted to this game, with Minnesota weather it’s hard to put your clubs away for six months and watch them catch dust, here their out every day,” X Golf Rochester general manager Lynn Peterson said.

The business hopes this accessibility to the sport inspires people to give golf and try it if they have not done so, while giving Rochester’s golfers a chance to keep their skills up to par in the offseason.

“This is a great opportunity for people of all ages to hone their game in, they finish the year out last year and they say I can’t wait till next year, but I need to work on this. This is a great time to do it and hopefully you’ve done it for a couple months until the season starts and you’re ready to roll,” Peterson said.

The facility is looking to host different leagues in the area to give the community an opportunity to work on their skills. X Golf had its soft opening on Tuesday and is set to have its grand opening on December 20.

