Near-record warmth today; Light weekend snowfall is possible

We’ve reached the warmest day of the week, and possibly the entire month today as an incredibly warm air mass builds northward into the region. With the help of a mostly sunny sky and a light southeast breeze, parts of the area may experience record-high temperatures! Expect high temperatures in the low and mid-50s this afternoon, about 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average. In Rochester, the record high today is 56 degrees set in 1939. The forecast high temperature is 52, so just shy of the 140-year-old record. As winds remain fairly light throughout the day, it’ll feel like the upper 40s and 50s heading into hte afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 50s. (KTTC)

Wind chill values will be mild today as winds will be light. (KTTC)

High temps will be near record levels today across the area. (KTTC)

There will be a slow warming trend in the upcoming week. Expect mostly sunny skies in most cases next week and high temperatures will climb from the mid-30s on Monday to the low 40s next Thursday and Friday.

Friday will be another mild day, even though a cold front will move through the area in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies during the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, and a brisk west breeze.

Cold air will pour into the region on Saturday, bringing a more December-like feel to the area. There will be a chance of rain and snow showers very early in the morning before colder air mixes in aloft. There will be a chance of light snow showers in the midday and afternoon. A light coating of accumulation will be possible during the day. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s with a gusty northwest breeze.

Light snowfall will be possible on Saturday. As it stands now, minor accumulation can be expected in parts of the area. (maxuser | KTTC)

Sunday will be sunny, but breezy and colder with high temperatures in the low 30s. Wind chill values will be in the 20s.

Expect highs in the 50s this week. The weekend will be colder with light snow possible on Saturday. (KTTC)

High temps will be mild through Friday. Colder air takes over this week and lingers until the middle of next week. (KTTC)

Record warmth is expected across the area today. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low and mid 50s. After a mild Friday, the weekend will be quite a bit colder. Expect snow on Saturday with less than an inch of accumulation.

