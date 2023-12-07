Lights back on: Kahler Grand Hotel unveils newly illuminated sign

By Noah Caplan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City leaders and other guests got an up-close-and-personal view of the Kahler Grand Hotel’s updated sign Wednesday night. Project managers said its renovation took well over a year and cost more than $500,000.

“As we took time and reflected on how long the Kahler sign had been a part of the skyline since 1971, we really had a goal to try to replicate and keep it consistent,” said Kahler Hospitality Board Representative Javon Bea.

“As a sign company, we get to do a lot of creative work, but we don’t get to do something this historic and this unique all that often,” said La Crosse Design Group President Joel House.

The tall letters on the new version of the nearly 1,000 sq. ft. sign are quite different from the old letters for multiple reasons. The old sign’s neon lights were replaced by LED lighting, which can now change the sign’s color. The steel decayed on the old letters is now replaced with aluminum.

“With these old letters, you’d have rusting and decay. With aluminum, you won’t have that.” House said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bluff valley
“Lights at Bluff Valley” permanently closes
BCA releases findings from Rochester standoff.
BCA releases findings from Rochester standoff
APD asking for help in identifying person in theft
Austin Police asking for help in identifying person in theft
Kellogg Middle School
Hanukkah song reportedly removed from Rochester middle school holiday concert
Man in critical condition after crash in Austin Tuesday
Man in critical condition after crash in Austin Tuesday

Latest News

What’s next for Olmsted County Housing Stability Center?
What’s next for Olmsted County Housing Stability Center?
Lights back on: Kahler hotel unveils newly illuminated sign
Minnesota BCA responding to swatting incidents at schools and Jewish facilities, including in Rochester
Olmsted County deputy facing eight new sex crime charges