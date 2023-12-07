Lights back on: Kahler Grand Hotel unveils newly illuminated sign

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City leaders and other guests got an up-close-and-personal view of the Kahler Grand Hotel’s updated sign Wednesday night. Project managers said its renovation took well over a year and cost more than $500,000.

“As we took time and reflected on how long the Kahler sign had been a part of the skyline since 1971, we really had a goal to try to replicate and keep it consistent,” said Kahler Hospitality Board Representative Javon Bea.

“As a sign company, we get to do a lot of creative work, but we don’t get to do something this historic and this unique all that often,” said La Crosse Design Group President Joel House.

The tall letters on the new version of the nearly 1,000 sq. ft. sign are quite different from the old letters for multiple reasons. The old sign’s neon lights were replaced by LED lighting, which can now change the sign’s color. The steel decayed on the old letters is now replaced with aluminum.

“With these old letters, you’d have rusting and decay. With aluminum, you won’t have that.” House said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.