Home, shed deemed total loss after fire in Cresco

CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) – The cause of a house and shed fire in Cresco is under investigation.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home on 2nd Street SW.

According to the Cresco Community Fire Department (CCFD), the home and a nearby shed were engulfed when crews arrived.

Firefighters began battling the flames and were able to get inside the residence a short time later.

Immediate efforts were then made to locate the homeowners and any other people inside.

Crews successfully extinguished the fire at the home and the shed.

The homeowners, John and LeAnn Drilling, and their five children, were all deemed safe following the blaze, according to CCFD.

The home and shed are considered total losses.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, including the responding personnel.

Cresco Fire was assisted by the Cresco Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Regional Health Services Ambulance, Protivin Volunteer Fire Department, Howard County EMA, Alliant Energy, Black Hills Emery, and Howard County Fire Dispatch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.