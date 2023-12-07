Home, shed deemed total loss after fire in Cresco

Cresco house, shed fire
Cresco house, shed fire(Cresco Community Fire Department)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) – The cause of a house and shed fire in Cresco is under investigation.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home on 2nd Street SW.

According to the Cresco Community Fire Department (CCFD), the home and a nearby shed were engulfed when crews arrived.

Firefighters began battling the flames and were able to get inside the residence a short time later.

Immediate efforts were then made to locate the homeowners and any other people inside.

Crews successfully extinguished the fire at the home and the shed.

The homeowners, John and LeAnn Drilling, and their five children, were all deemed safe following the blaze, according to CCFD.

The home and shed are considered total losses.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, including the responding personnel.

Cresco Fire was assisted by the Cresco Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Regional Health Services Ambulance, Protivin Volunteer Fire Department, Howard County EMA, Alliant Energy, Black Hills Emery, and Howard County Fire Dispatch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCA releases findings from Rochester standoff.
BCA releases findings from Rochester standoff
Conner Bowman mugshot
UPDATE: Search warrants provide details on Bowman’s drug-related purchases
Mathew Adamson
UPDATE: Former deputy facing eight new sex crime charges
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
New southeast Asian business is the first Filipino restaurant in Rochester
New Southeast Asian business is the first Filipino restaurant in Rochester

Latest News

Adamson second mugshot
UPDATE: Former deputy arrested second time on additional sex crime charges
Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will host a virtual program highlighting the...
Virtual Pearl Harbor Program to honor fateful day Thursday
Olmsted County residents can learn more about their proposed taxes for 2024 at the county’s...
Olmsted County’s Truth in Taxation meeting happening Thursday
It is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Virtual Pearl Harbor Program to honor fateful day Thursday