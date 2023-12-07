Classic Cookie Classic fundraiser at Bear Creek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –On Saturday December 9 at 9 a,m. Bear Creek Services will be hosting the Bear Creek Cookie Classic. The event will continue throughout the day until the cookies run out. The cookies are made by volunteer bakers throughout the local community. The event also includes free photos with Santa. Cookies are for sale for $10 per pound.

Bear Creek Services is a nonprofit organization with the mission to enable people with disabilities to live an empowered life.

