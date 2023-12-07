Arts Elevated at RST needs artists submissions

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Submissions for the “Arts Elevated at RST 2024″ juried exhibition for the Rochester International Airport will be accepted through Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Arts Elevated program is an opportunity to provide an enhanced airport experience, lift spirits and provide comfort and care to showcase Minnesota and regional artists.

Judy Hickey is the Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust CEO and a guest on Midwest Access Thursday.

Submission information for “Arts Elevated at RST 2024″: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12644

Website for the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust: https://rochartstrust.org

