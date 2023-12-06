Winter equipment sales are normal this winter despite lack of snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local winter equipment stores said their ski and snowmobile sales are going well amidst this winter’s lack of snow.

According to the owners of Tyrol Ski and Sports and M&M Lawn and Leisure, winter equipment sales are consistent compared to previous years.

Tyrol’s co-owner Kristin Welch said snow is usually natural advertiser for such businesses. She said although there has not been much snow around this season, local ski resorts have been motivating winter sports enthusiasts by making snow.

“Welch Village, Afton Alps, Coffee Mill, all of them have good man-made snow,” she said. “So, yeah, snow is preferred, especially this time of year to get people thinking about about skiing.”

According to Tyrol, ski sales are usually most popular in December when ski resorts finish making snow.

However, according to M&M, the same is not true for snowmobile sales.

M&M owner Michael Burns said, “We have historically seen the last two or three years that January and February is more of the riding season and the buying season for snowmobiles.”

Welch said her ski customers are excited for more snow as that means action time for them.

“A lot of Minnesotans, they they look forward to winter. They like snow, they want a white Christmas. So people are in good spirits, getting excited for the ski season.”

Both Welch and Burns said they are optimistic there will be more sales as the winter season goes on.

