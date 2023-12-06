RPS board takes closer look at cost cutting proposal.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a week filled with questions surrounding Rochester Public Schools cost cutting proposal, more information is coming forward following RPS’s study session.

Now, RPS is beginning to crunch numbers in order to get itself on a path to financial stability.

Worst case scenario, RPS projects 17% of students will be impacted by changes ranging from transportation, school closures, or boundaries.

“We have raised class sizes, eliminated programs, we have cut the superintendent’s cabinet by a third and all of that has now been increased by the fact that the referendum didn’t pass, and we face the reduction of another $10 million,” superintendent Kent Pekel.

That $10 million is going to get cut one way or another. If the RPS school board votes to pass the proposal, staff and transportation reductions would only save around $3 million.

“We will get through it. I believe this community will see it, but the math is the math,” Pekel stated.

The district will still need to come up with another $7 million to avoid deficit spending. If the district digs too deep of a whole, it will no longer be able to be an independent school district. According to Pekel, most teachers and staff will be relocated to other empty positions in the district.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the proposed boundaries were also unveiled. According to Pekel, the boundaries were drawn to maximize socioeconomic diversity.

While the proposed changes may still be a shock to most, vice chair Julie Workman recalls a time when the district faced other financial trouble.

“There was some bumps but oh my gosh the kids still got a wonderful education, the adults eventually adjusted to it and here we are in a similar situation in 2023,” Workman remembered.

Pekel said this could be a step in the right direction to add special programming to every neighborhood school.

“It doesn’t need to be a subset of our schools that have really innovative, interested, exciting programs. It can be all of them. They can also be more unique as we move forward with this proposal,” Pekel said.

The board will hold a public hearing regarding school closures on January 16. A decision from the board must be finalized by February.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.