Plant-based healthy food options at Nautical Bowls

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –For people looking for healthier meal options there is a place in Rochester that may fill the bill. Nautical Bowls serves plant-based, gluten, soy and diary free ingredients in every bowl. Signature bowls like ‘The Nauti Bowl’, ‘Anchor Bowl’ and ‘Blue Bay Bowl’ for example include açaí, coconut, chia, Granola, banana, strawberries and more.

Owners Jeff Kothenbeutel and Josh Guhl were guest Wednesday on Midwest Access to share some of the bowl items on the show.

Nautical Bowls is located at 230 20th Ave. SW. For more information you can contact its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.