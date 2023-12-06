Plant-based healthy food options at Nautical Bowls

Healthy meal options at Nautical Bowls
Healthy meal options at Nautical Bowls(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –For people looking for healthier meal options there is a place in Rochester that may fill the bill. Nautical Bowls serves plant-based, gluten, soy and diary free ingredients in every bowl. Signature bowls like ‘The Nauti Bowl’, ‘Anchor Bowl’ and ‘Blue Bay Bowl’ for example include açaí, coconut, chia, Granola, banana, strawberries and more.

Owners Jeff Kothenbeutel and Josh Guhl were guest Wednesday on Midwest Access to share some of the bowl items on the show.

Nautical Bowls is located at 230 20th Ave. SW. For more information you can contact its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bluff valley
“Lights at Bluff Valley” permanently closes
APD asking for help in identifying person in theft
Austin Police asking for help in identifying person in theft
Man in critical condition after crash in Austin Tuesday
Man in critical condition after crash in Austin Tuesday
Kellogg Middle School
Hanukkah song reportedly removed from Rochester middle school holiday concert
Austin High School sign 12/5/23
Bed bugs found at Austin High School

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota sees budget surplus through 2025 followed by deficit
Lighting ceremony of iconic Kahler Grand Hotel Sign Wednesday
Lighting ceremony of iconic Kahler Grand Hotel Sign Wednesday