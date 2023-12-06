Pet of the Week: Tasket

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to a two-month-old male tabby kitten named Tasket.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Tasket:

Our POW this week is Tasket, a male brown tabby kitten (age 2 1/2 months) who came to Paws and Claws on November 20th along with his six siblings from another overcrowded rescue group. This group of kittens has been named the “Nursery Rhyme Kittens” so of course there has to be one named Tisket (who is almost identical to Tasket!!). There is a picture on our website of this entire litter of kittens and they are all just as cute as can be. They were shy and frightened when they first arrived but have really blossomed with all the love and attention they are getting at the shelter. Tasket loves to be picked up and petted. He joins in the kitten playing with all his siblings and the scene can get pretty crazy and funny in a hurry. He would benefit by being adopted with a sibling - like twin Tisket - but it is not a requirement. We would like to see him go to a home with another cat as he is such a young little guy. Tasket has been neutered -as have all the males in the group. There are two female kittens and they will be spayed on Dec. 15th and then available for adoption.

For more information you can call Paws and Claws at (507) 288-7226

