Operation Christmas Child gives presents to kids around the world(WABI)
By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Operation Christmas Child sends presents to children in countries around the world including those in war, poverty, disease and disaster.

The project gifts kids shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and personal care items as a message of joy, hope and love in the holiday season. These shoeboxes are donated by community members which are then processed and shipped by volunteers.

Operation Christmas Child is brought together by the organization, Samaritan’s Purse. Southeast Minnesota Logistics Coordinator Rebekah Forsythe said the project began in 1993 and is turning 30 this holiday season.

Since then, the project has delivered more than 209 million shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

”It’s an amazing feeling just to know that these boxes that have been lovingly packed by all these individuals are gonna go and show God’s love to all these children around the world and fills me so much joy and excitement knowing the impact they are gonna have on these kids.”

Operation Christmas Child Southeast Minnesota Logistics Coordinator Rebekah Forsythe

You can build your own gift-filled shoebox online for children overseas through Operation Christmas Child’s website.

