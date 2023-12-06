Olmsted County deputy facing eight new sex crime charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mathew Richard Adamson, 44, an Olmsted County deputy, is facing eight new sex crime charges filed Wednesday.

These new charges are a separate case from Adamson’s other charges he’s currently facing.

The new charges include four counts of possessing child pornography, three counts of an observation device in a place with expectation of privacy and misconduct of a public officer while exceeding authority.

According to the criminal complaint, on November 7, Adamson came home to retrieve some personal items related to his release conditions.

Adamson grabbed two external hard drives and said he’s going to destroy them in the garage. The documents go on to say his wife refused to allow that to happen, took the hard drives and hid them in a safe. Detectives then retrieved the hard drives after obtaining a search warrant.

While searching the hard drives, deputies found screenshots from an Department of Corrections (DOC) camera in the changing room of the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center (ADC), where Adamson previously worked. The complaint goes on to say the camera was placed in accordance with facility procedures and while he was a detention deputy, Adamson was in a position to view the cameras as part of his duties.

However, Adamson was not authorized nor was it part of his duties to take these screenshots nor use them for personal use or move them onto a personal hard drive. The screenshots include “various angles” of three female detainees in various stages of undressing.

Another screenshot found on the hard drive was from Adamson’s body camera footage, which is watermarked with his name, showing a female detainee lifting up her shirt to expose herself when she was booked into the ADC.

Detectives also located hundreds of videos and images from hidden cameras placed in at least five “separate and distinct bathroom locations” between 2015 and 2019. The videos include six female victims, who undress completely, going in and out of the shower. Three victims appear to be adult females. One victim is approximately 10 years old, another is 12 to 14 years old and the sixth victim is 16 to 20 years old.

Court documents say the investigation into these pictures and videos continues as five of the six victims are unknown.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) ran a full scan of Adamson’s phone and found Child Sex Abuse Materials (CSAM) on his phone.

Documents say the forensic analysis of the device is ongoing.

A court date has not yet been set.

