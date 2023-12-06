New Southeast Asian business is the first Filipino restaurant in Rochester

New southeast Asian business is the first Filipino restaurant in Rochester(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Taste of Philippines in downtown Rochester is the first Filipino restaurant in the city.

Located in the Skyway Food Court on 1 Avenue Southwest, the restaurant first opened its doors on November 1.

Some of its signature Filipino dishes include the famous Pork Adobo, Pancit, and Halo-Halo.

Owner Irene Mills said she has been living in Rochester for eight years, but there is not a local Filipino restaurant.

With that, Mills decided to take the initiative and share her food and culture.

”It brought me happiness because they really enjoyed the food, you know, because we’re the only Filipino restaurant here in Rochester. It’s not only the food, but it’s experience, the culture and the atmosphere, and to delight the customer.”

Taste of Philippines Owner Irene Mills

Taste of Philippines is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

