Minnesota sees budget surplus through 2025 followed by deficit

Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota State Capitol(Quinn Gorham)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Minnesota has a $2.4 billion surplus for the 2024-25 fiscal year but is facing a deficit in fiscal year 2026-27.

That number is up more $808 million from the end-of-session estimate.

Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) said higher consumer spending and corporate profit growth raised the revenue forecast for 2024-25.

U.S. economic outlook has also improved since February, according to MMB. The outlook was driven by consumer spending, business investment and employment, all stronger than expected.

However, higher health and human services and education estimates raise the total spending between 2024 and 2027, which is the reasoning behind the deficit for the next biennium.

Minnesota Management and Budget released its Budget and Economic Forecast Wednesday.

