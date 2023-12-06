Minnesota BCA responding to swatting incidents at schools and Jewish facilities

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is responding to multiple swatting incidents at schools and Jewish facilities across the state.

At least 25 schools and nine Jewish facilities in Minnesota reported receiving emailed bombing and shooting threats as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The BCA said the language used in the messages were almost identical. However, the BCA did not specify which schools or Jewish facilities were targeted, nor what the messages said.

Local law enforcement agencies are responding to the incidents but none have turned out to be real.

The BCA defines swatting as “making a prank threat in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular address.”

Authorities say the individual and address identified in the threats have no known involvement in the swatting incidents.

The Minnesota Fusion Center at the BCA is tracking reports and keeping local law enforcement informed in the process. No other states are reporting similar widespread swatting attempts today.

