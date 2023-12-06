Mild weather for the rest of the week; Weekend snow is possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is building northward into the region today ahead of a warm front approaching from the west. There will be a few extra clouds in the area this morning with increasing sunshine across the area in the afternoon. A south breeze will become a bit gusty, at times reaching 25 miles per hour in the early afternoon to help in the warming process. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-40s with wind chill values in the 30s.

Temperatures will drop just below freezing tonight with mainly clear skies. Southwest winds will diminish during the evening, becoming much lighter late in the night.

Thursday will be the sunniest and warmest day of the week, featuring high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Winds will be a little lighter as well, generally five to 15 miles per hour.

Clouds will thicken during the day on Friday as a cold front from the northwest moves into the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a brisk westerly breeze that will keep wind chill values mainly in the 30s.

A storm system on Saturday will brush past the area to the southeast, possibly bringing light snow during the day. A minor coating of accumulation will be possible with mostly cloudy skies in the area, and high temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s.

Colder, drier air will flow into the region on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a brisk northwest breeze, and high temperatures will be in the low 30s. Wind chill levels will be in the 20s.

The upcoming week will be bright and seasonably chilly, for the most part. Expect high temperatures in the 30s throughout the week with a chance of light snow next Wednesday.

